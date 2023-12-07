News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2023 : SQQQ, PLTR, TQQQ, ALT, UBER, PFE, GILD, MRK, AMD, NIO, JBLU, AI

December 07, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.21 to 15,858.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,237,818 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $16.37, with 2,061,124 shares traded. This represents a 6.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $17.45, with 1,538,113 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.06% of the target price of $16.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.42 at $42.94, with 1,408,932 shares traded. This represents a 166.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +0.04 at $6.92, with 1,312,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.1504 at $59.60, with 1,305,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $28.87, with 1,143,924 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.03% of the target price of $37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $79.36, with 1,093,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.25 at $105.38, with 1,073,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.53 at $120.35, with 917,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0803 at $7.83, with 865,295 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.64% of the target price of $11.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.39 at $5.12, with 842,311 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 89.04% of the target price of $5.75.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -2.88 at $26.28, with 641,132 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 95.56% of the target price of $27.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
PLTR
TQQQ
ALT
UBER
PFE
GILD
MRK
AMD
NIO
JBLU
A

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.