Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2023 : SQQQ, PLTR, TQQQ, ALT, UBER, PFE, GILD, MRK, AMD, NIO, JBLU, AI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.21 to 15,858.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,237,818 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $16.37, with 2,061,124 shares traded. This represents a 6.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $17.45, with 1,538,113 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.06% of the target price of $16.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.42 at $42.94, with 1,408,932 shares traded. This represents a 166.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +0.04 at $6.92, with 1,312,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.1504 at $59.60, with 1,305,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $28.87, with 1,143,924 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.03% of the target price of $37.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $79.36, with 1,093,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.25 at $105.38, with 1,073,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.53 at $120.35, with 917,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0803 at $7.83, with 865,295 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.64% of the target price of $11.75.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.39 at $5.12, with 842,311 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 89.04% of the target price of $5.75.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -2.88 at $26.28, with 641,132 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 95.56% of the target price of $27.5.

