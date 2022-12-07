Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SMMT, SQQQ, CVNA, ESPR, RXDX, GILD, GSK, NIO, XPEV, MOS, RLX

December 07, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -75.32 to 11,474.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,306,559 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.46 at $20.36, with 6,307,037 shares traded. This represents a 24.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -0.24 at $2.07, with 4,955,627 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.13 at $47.71, with 3,817,834 shares traded. This represents a 69.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -1.72 at $4.99, with 3,281,444 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 28.51% of the target price of $17.5.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.67 at $8.11, with 2,707,817 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ESPR is 10.248379; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) is +62.29 at $98.35, with 1,664,586 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXDX is 8.968373; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $87.96, with 1,618,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. GILD's current last sale is 105.34% of the target price of $83.5.

GSK plc (GSK) is -0.93 at $36.99, with 1,388,433 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 104.2% of the target price of $35.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.59 at $12.65, with 1,372,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.6 at $11.09, with 985,998 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 88.72% of the target price of $12.5.

Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is -0.59 at $47.12, with 691,767 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $62.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.18 at $2.41, with 595,704 shares traded.

