Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2021 : SQQQ, INTC, ABUS, SRC, NIO, AAPL, PROG, F, TWTR, TQQQ, UBER, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.52 to 16,341.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 67,436,463 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.35 at $6.31, with 7,621,929 shares traded. This represents a 10.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.67 at $54.66, with 6,484,326 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.38% of the target price of $55.



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.26 at $3.97, with 5,904,729 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABUS is in the "buy range".



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is -0.46 at $45.51, with 2,197,437 shares traded. SRC's current last sale is 84.28% of the target price of $54.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.01 at $34.35, with 2,019,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.68 at $169.00, with 1,886,641 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.18 at $3.00, with 1,678,484 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 150% of the target price of $2.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.46 at $19.68, with 1,600,056 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.76% of the target price of $17.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.65 at $45.12, with 1,527,106 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 64.46% of the target price of $70.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +8.49 at $162.08, with 1,516,896 shares traded. This represents a 116.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.84 at $39.33, with 1,482,914 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.23 at $128.83, with 1,428,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

