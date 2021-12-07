Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2021 : SQQQ, ABUS, INTC, TWTR, UBER, AAPL, KO, BABA, LCID, TQQQ, NIO, OWL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 303.33 to 16,149.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,658,262 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $6.30, with 5,188,191 shares traded. This represents a 10.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.37 at $4.08, with 4,239,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABUS is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.87 at $54.86, with 3,006,204 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.75% of the target price of $55.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +1.36 at $45.83, with 1,414,399 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 65.47% of the target price of $70.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +1.21 at $39.70, with 1,323,244 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.77 at $169.09, with 1,080,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.21 at $55.12, with 1,071,955 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 91.87% of the target price of $60.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.93 at $129.53, with 1,033,723 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.83 at $46.69, with 998,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +8.46 at $162.05, with 952,250 shares traded. This represents a 115.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.6 at $33.94, with 919,526 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is -0.42 at $15.00, with 878,255 shares traded. OWL's current last sale is 90.91% of the target price of $16.5.

