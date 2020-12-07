Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 7, 2020 : KODK, BFT, NIO, XPEV, ACB, VRM, AAL, LI, LAZR, FCEL, SBSW, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.19 to 12,538.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,443,609 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +5.5401 at $13.07, with 11,956,270 shares traded.



Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +0.88 at $11.50, with 6,078,308 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.14 at $41.90, with 3,228,714 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.97% of the target price of $33.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -3.47 at $45.87, with 1,698,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -0.24 at $10.65, with 1,121,242 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 117.1% of the target price of $9.095.



Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is -0.63 at $32.50, with 1,120,297 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRM is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0801 at $16.32, with 1,104,985 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 163.2% of the target price of $10.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.68 at $29.85, with 1,083,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is -0.87 at $30.53, with 960,897 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.2302 at $8.18, with 850,835 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 251.7% of the target price of $3.25.



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.04 at $14.55, with 820,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.21 at $605.25, with 807,470 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 133.76% of the target price of $452.5.

