Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 6, 2023 : ZVSA, PLTR, SQQQ, TQQQ, BTI, NIO, TSLA, KMDA, ALT, O, IBN, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.72 to 15,951.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,432,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is +0.91 at $3.08, with 4,016,305 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZVSA is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.52 at $17.78, with 2,072,484 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.13% of the target price of $16.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $16.09, with 1,927,775 shares traded. This represents a 4.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.38 at $43.67, with 1,715,668 shares traded. This represents a 171.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -2.62 at $28.92, with 1,371,061 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 81.46% of the target price of $35.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $7.61, with 1,176,096 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.77% of the target price of $11.75.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.68 at $242.40, with 1,144,551 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.96% of the target price of $250.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is +1.18 at $6.02, with 839,988 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KMDA is in the "strong buy range".



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +0.33 at $5.50, with 823,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



Realty Income Corporation (O) is unchanged at $54.92, with 708,427 shares traded. O's current last sale is 93.08% of the target price of $59.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.2 at $24.17, with 628,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.05 at $72.33, with 331,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.