Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 6, 2022 : GOSS, TQQQ, VVNT, SQQQ, XPEV, NIO, TSLA, SNY, QQQ, BABA, PBR, SI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.58 to 11,800.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,608,428 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is -5.74 at $3.55, with 7,593,236 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOSS is 16.792562; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $22.32, with 3,024,340 shares traded. This represents a 36.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) is +2.89 at $11.88, with 2,350,900 shares traded. VVNT's current last sale is 140.59% of the target price of $8.45.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $43.69, with 1,798,717 shares traded. This represents a 55.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.19 at $11.53, with 1,284,965 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 92.24% of the target price of $12.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $12.95, with 1,268,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.3239 at $182.77, with 634,219 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 59.34% of the target price of $308.



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.22 at $45.15, with 600,316 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 77.84% of the target price of $58.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.455 at $288.10, with 464,902 shares traded. This represents a 13.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.38 at $91.90, with 455,288 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.15 at $11.23, with 373,867 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 80.21% of the target price of $14.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -2.83 at $21.41, with 332,995 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 47.58% of the target price of $45.

