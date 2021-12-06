Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 6, 2021 : LU, LCID, SQQQ, ACET, DIDI, NIO, AAPL, GDS, BABA, F, QQQ, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.98 to 15,705.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,599,708 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.26 at $5.81, with 8,199,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LU is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -8.16 at $39.11, with 6,704,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $6.86, with 4,123,765 shares traded. This represents a 20.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is +3.9 at $13.70, with 4,086,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACET is in the "strong buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.33 at $5.74, with 2,039,046 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6 at $31.55, with 1,735,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2 at $163.84, with 1,382,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is unchanged at $49.25, with 1,054,507 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GDS is 11.710086; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.34 at $113.30, with 1,012,066 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.09 at $19.05, with 998,653 shares traded. F's current last sale is 112.06% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.82 at $382.31, with 950,863 shares traded. This represents a 28.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.29 at $44.09, with 882,954 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

