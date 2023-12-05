News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 5, 2023 : NIO, SQQQ, ERIC, NOK, TQQQ, PLTR, TSLA, REPL, SOFI, BUD, BABA, AMC

December 05, 2023

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -48.86 to 15,790.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,952,339 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $7.61, with 4,197,981 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.77% of the target price of $11.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $16.53, with 3,874,656 shares traded. This represents a 7.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.15 at $5.40, with 3,571,525 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 110.2% of the target price of $4.9.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.23 at $2.93, with 2,291,888 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 54.77% of the target price of $5.35.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.49 at $42.49, with 1,914,601 shares traded. This represents a 163.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.11 at $18.29, with 940,238 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114.31% of the target price of $16.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.38 at $234.20, with 810,296 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.68% of the target price of $250.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is -5.67 at $6.65, with 760,113 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for REPL is 7.20369; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.05 at $7.91, with 539,125 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 90.4% of the target price of $8.75.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) is -0.07 at $63.08, with 408,119 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BUD is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.72 at $72.31, with 398,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.01 at $7.48, with 230,948 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.81. AMC's current last sale is 93.5% of the target price of $8.

