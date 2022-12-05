Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 5, 2022 : NIO, TSLA, TQQQ, XPEV, BILI, SQQQ, LU, RLX, IQ, CS, AMZN, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -41.53 to 11,952.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,764,158 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.94 at $14.07, with 4,285,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.46 at $190.40, with 3,895,795 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 61.82% of the target price of $308.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.27 at $23.14, with 3,661,812 shares traded. This represents a 41.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.5 at $12.95, with 3,608,174 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 68.16% of the target price of $19.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +3.21 at $23.05, with 2,165,457 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 109.5% of the target price of $21.05.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.4402 at $42.23, with 1,857,373 shares traded. This represents a 50.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.2 at $2.16, with 1,588,103 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 77.14% of the target price of $2.8.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.16 at $2.77, with 1,553,893 shares traded.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.25 at $3.59, with 1,352,681 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 81.59% of the target price of $4.4.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.07 at $3.45, with 1,227,556 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 66.35% of the target price of $5.2.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.07 at $94.20, with 1,091,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.47 at $152.75, with 984,795 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

