Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 4, 2023 : SQQQ, HA, EYPT, KVUE, TQQQ, CSX, ALT, UBER, PFE, KO, NIO, PLTR

December 04, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -90.34 to 15,907.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,825,118 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2251 at $16.12, with 3,647,219 shares traded. This represents a 5.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is +8.7899 at $13.65, with 2,942,564 shares traded. HA's current last sale is 341.25% of the target price of $4.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is +20.66 at $27.27, with 2,761,098 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EYPT is 10.348543; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.15 at $20.54, with 2,535,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.63 at $43.61, with 1,647,585 shares traded. This represents a 170.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.40, with 1,497,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +0.42 at $3.99, with 1,368,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.44 at $59.79, with 1,107,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.91, with 897,653 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.1341 at $58.51, with 878,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $7.21, with 859,566 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/5/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.25 at $20.02, with 747,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 125.13% of the target price of $16.

