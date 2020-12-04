Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 4, 2020 : LI, BCRX, AAL, HX, NIO, STPK, LAZR, CCL, WORK, ACB, AMC, LIZI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.44 to 12,493.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 85,020,944 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -1.61 at $30.70, with 5,948,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is +0.545 at $5.68, with 3,173,273 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCRX is 8.761291; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.71 at $16.80, with 3,122,839 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 168% of the target price of $10.



Hexindai Inc. (HX) is +0.78 at $3.20, with 3,012,169 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.69 at $44.66, with 2,586,798 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 135.33% of the target price of $33.



Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) is +2.53 at $12.59, with 1,853,566 shares traded.



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +4.45 at $27.43, with 1,491,318 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.81 at $23.69, with 1,409,036 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 157.93% of the target price of $15.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is +0.08 at $42.59, with 1,243,414 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 133.09% of the target price of $32.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.15 at $11.39, with 976,405 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 125.23% of the target price of $9.095.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $3.70, with 932,271 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 105.71% of the target price of $3.5.



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is -0.46 at $4.33, with 703,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".

