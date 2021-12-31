Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 31, 2021 : XERS, SQQQ, TME, NIO, FATH, GM, AAPL, CMCSA, SWN, STX, CCL, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.09 to 16,438.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,085,893 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is +0.61 at $3.04, with 3,921,310 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $5.83, with 2,113,841 shares traded. This represents a 3.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.07 at $6.78, with 1,037,639 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 60.54% of the target price of $11.2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.26 at $32.16, with 866,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) is +2.37 at $8.85, with 599,226 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.08 at $58.05, with 466,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0212 at $178.18, with 361,283 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $50.59, with 313,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $4.81, with 281,823 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. SWN's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $6.5.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) is unchanged at $113.78, with 261,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STX is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.16 at $20.37, with 254,970 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 83.14% of the target price of $24.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.39 at $169.09, with 248,320 shares traded. This represents a 125.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

