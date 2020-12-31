Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 31, 2020 : CAN, EBON, NIO, TSLA, AZN, AAPL, FUBO, BILI, BHP, PLTR, BP, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.31 to 12,863.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,428,239 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.92 at $5.30, with 4,633,928 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +1.09 at $6.01, with 1,810,574 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.4502 at $48.83, with 907,281 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 147.97% of the target price of $33.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.92 at $701.70, with 781,424 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 155.07% of the target price of $452.5.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.38 at $49.80, with 740,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.63 at $134.35, with 739,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -1.56 at $31.75, with 583,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +5.12 at $99.47, with 411,504 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -0.3513 at $65.59, with 380,781 shares traded.BHP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.24 at $24.86, with 327,093 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 171.45% of the target price of $14.5.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.14 at $20.89, with 321,472 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 78.83% of the target price of $26.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $2.23, with 319,684 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 63.71% of the target price of $3.5.

