Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 30, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, TIGR, FUTU, KALA, SJR, NIO, GOTU, CS, RLX, HLN

December 30, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.26 to 10,849.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,369,321 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.56 at $16.74, with 5,163,921 shares traded. This represents a 3.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.84 at $55.70, with 3,537,764 shares traded. This represents a 96.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.91 at $118.91, with 3,257,267 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 44.04% of the target price of $270.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -1.44 at $3.33, with 3,052,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TIGR is in the "strong buy range".

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -15.11 at $43.80, with 2,854,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is +14.76 at $39.60, with 1,432,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KALA is in the "strong buy range".

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is +2.55 at $28.94, with 1,293,429 shares traded. SJR's current last sale is 89.32% of the target price of $32.4.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $9.82, with 680,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.18 at $2.41, with 485,231 shares traded.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.09 at $3.03, with 317,757 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 61.84% of the target price of $4.9.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.13 at $2.23, with 300,983 shares traded.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.05 at $8.01, with 244,375 shares traded.

