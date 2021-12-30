Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 30, 2021 : SQQQ, DIDI, DNAY, CPOP, AAPL, NLY, TQQQ, UBS, AIV, QQQ, TPGY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.84 to 16,506.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,211,543 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $5.75, with 1,718,538 shares traded. This represents a 2.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.16 at $4.78, with 773,382 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) is +0.46 at $9.79, with 632,157 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DNAY is 8.720176; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is -0.41 at $2.85, with 477,666 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $179.60, with 466,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is +0.02 at $8.01, with 444,259 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $9.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5501 at $171.63, with 326,918 shares traded. This represents a 128.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.04 at $18.00, with 312,561 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is +0.06 at $7.80, with 270,054 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.46 at $402.01, with 258,922 shares traded. This represents a 35.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) is -0.01 at $9.81, with 238,517 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.24 at $28.01, with 204,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

