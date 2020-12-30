Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 30, 2020 : CHL, CNFR, IMMP, AZN, BABA, NIO, AAPL, AAL, XPEV, TSLA, DNMR, FUBO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.98 to 12,895.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,264,611 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is -0.1299 at $28.24, with 3,585,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHL is in the "strong buy range".



Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) is +2.5 at $5.15, with 2,157,728 shares traded. CNFR's current last sale is 206% of the target price of $2.5.



Immutep Limited (IMMP) is +0.45 at $3.29, with 1,439,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMMP is in the "strong buy range".



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.83 at $50.73, with 1,063,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.34 at $243.60, with 728,694 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 71.65% of the target price of $340.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.58 at $46.72, with 709,622 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 141.58% of the target price of $33.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.9 at $135.77, with 625,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.04 at $15.90, with 573,619 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 155.12% of the target price of $10.25.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.4298 at $42.98, with 531,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.324 at $673.31, with 515,054 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 148.8% of the target price of $452.5.



Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is +5.8 at $30.00, with 418,772 shares traded.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.36 at $39.10, with 339,812 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.