Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2021 : DIDI, CYAD, ESPR, SQQQ, RLX, APSG, AAPL, GRAB, DOCU, NIO, BABA, EDU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.7 to 16,063.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,288,629 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.69 at $7.11, with 16,116,661 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 28.44% of the target price of $25.



Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is +0.94 at $4.50, with 3,564,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CYAD is in the "strong buy range".



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is -2.89 at $6.08, with 3,170,416 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 55.27% of the target price of $11.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $6.44, with 2,019,530 shares traded. This represents a 13.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.37 at $4.06, with 1,735,498 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 64.44% of the target price of $6.3.



Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) is +0.16 at $10.00, with 1,526,982 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.34 at $164.10, with 1,094,725 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.13 at $8.88, with 1,080,894 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "strong buy range".



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -72.62 at $161.20, with 1,004,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOCU is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.85 at $35.35, with 927,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.72 at $119.28, with 650,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.04 at $2.02, with 593,271 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 57.71% of the target price of $3.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.