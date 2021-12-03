Pre-Market
DIDI

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2021 : DIDI, CYAD, ESPR, SQQQ, RLX, APSG, AAPL, GRAB, DOCU, NIO, BABA, EDU

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.7 to 16,063.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,288,629 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.69 at $7.11, with 16,116,661 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 28.44% of the target price of $25.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is +0.94 at $4.50, with 3,564,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CYAD is in the "strong buy range".

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is -2.89 at $6.08, with 3,170,416 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 55.27% of the target price of $11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $6.44, with 2,019,530 shares traded. This represents a 13.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.37 at $4.06, with 1,735,498 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 64.44% of the target price of $6.3.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) is +0.16 at $10.00, with 1,526,982 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.34 at $164.10, with 1,094,725 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.13 at $8.88, with 1,080,894 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "strong buy range".

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -72.62 at $161.20, with 1,004,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOCU is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.85 at $35.35, with 927,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.72 at $119.28, with 650,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.04 at $2.02, with 593,271 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 57.71% of the target price of $3.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI CYAD ESPR SQQQ RLX APSG AAPL GRAB DOCU NIO BABA ED
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular