Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2020 : LIZI, EVK, NIO, WDR, FCEL, AAL, TSLA, CATB, PLTR, AMC, WMB, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.63 to 12,479.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,067,014 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +1.9001 at $4.26, with 19,025,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".



Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is +4.03 at $6.13, with 5,093,169 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $47.70, with 3,650,414 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 144.55% of the target price of $33.



Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) is +8.34 at $25.35, with 2,038,522 shares traded. WDR's current last sale is 169% of the target price of $15.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.5 at $7.74, with 1,590,562 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 344% of the target price of $2.25.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.26 at $15.12, with 1,389,174 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 151.2% of the target price of $10.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +25.0635 at $593.88, with 1,355,787 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 131.24% of the target price of $452.5.



Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is +0.12 at $2.21, with 1,298,147 shares traded. CATB's current last sale is 192.17% of the target price of $1.15.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.06 at $23.57, with 1,178,809 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 162.55% of the target price of $14.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.2798 at $4.04, with 1,164,036 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.97. AMC's current last sale is 115.43% of the target price of $3.5.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is -0.08 at $21.57, with 1,039,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.91 at $56.91, with 1,009,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".

