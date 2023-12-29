Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2023 : CGA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, TSLA, PLTR, TLRY, BABA, TLT, TSLL, BKKT, GFI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.77 to 16,907.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,966,070 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) is +2.14 at $4.04, with 1,972,046 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $13.30, with 1,424,387 shares traded. This represents a 1.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $51.34, with 853,413 shares traded. This represents a 218.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $9.45, with 820,525 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.87% of the target price of $10.4.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.92 at $254.10, with 757,522 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.63% of the target price of $252.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $17.54, with 632,190 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.63% of the target price of $16.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.08 at $2.49, with 625,215 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 104.84% of the target price of $2.375.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.0801 at $77.32, with 603,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.67 at $99.11, with 521,372 shares traded. This represents a 20.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $14.83, with 520,198 shares traded. This represents a 219.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +0.13 at $2.42, with 483,877 shares traded. BKKT's current last sale is 179.26% of the target price of $1.35.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.31 at $14.72, with 249,291 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 98.79% of the target price of $14.9.

