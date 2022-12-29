Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2022 : TSLA, ARDX, TQQQ, KALA, TSLL, SQQQ, NIO, GOTU, XPEV, TAL, AMC, ITUB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.87 to 10,785.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,853,042 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.7206 at $118.43, with 5,181,732 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 43.07% of the target price of $275.



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is +0.13 at $2.64, with 4,433,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $16.48, with 3,793,272 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is +6.02 at $18.50, with 2,087,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KALA is in the "strong buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $5.90, with 1,591,903 shares traded. This represents a 14.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.15 at $56.92, with 1,366,766 shares traded. This represents a 100.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $9.91, with 747,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.34 at $2.49, with 717,761 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.19 at $9.58, with 422,107 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 79.83% of the target price of $12.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.52 at $6.99, with 378,854 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 129.44% of the target price of $5.4.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.05 at $3.89, with 237,014 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.09 at $4.84, with 201,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".

