Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2021 : CPOP, FCEL, SQQQ, NRXP, AAPL, TSLA, LUV, CVX, CCL, F, NIO, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.32 to 16,476.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,464,886 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is +0.53 at $2.84, with 6,139,864 shares traded.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.72 at $5.15, with 4,796,394 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 64.38% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $5.78, with 2,060,162 shares traded. This represents a 2.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is +0.54 at $5.04, with 1,704,182 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $179.12, with 673,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.58 at $1,094.05, with 502,908 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 124.32% of the target price of $880.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is -0.17 at $42.12, with 404,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -0.01 at $118.55, with 326,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.23 at $20.67, with 298,672 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.37% of the target price of $24.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.05 at $20.71, with 225,447 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.06% of the target price of $18.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.14 at $29.49, with 224,815 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.09 at $5.29, with 223,550 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 21.16% of the target price of $25.

