Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2020 : AAPL, AZN, BABA, NKLA, NIO, SQQQ, ARCT, AAL, PLTR, CCL, IPOC, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.01 to 12,890.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,255,797 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.3702 at $138.06, with 1,393,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +1.21 at $50.59, with 1,325,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.75 at $229.11, with 966,167 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 67.39% of the target price of $340.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.585 at $16.99, with 925,499 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 48.54% of the target price of $35.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $43.93, with 744,606 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 133.12% of the target price of $33.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $15.16, with 689,814 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is -34.43 at $57.99, with 679,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARCT is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.25 at $16.31, with 675,513 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 159.12% of the target price of $10.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $25.74, with 639,954 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 177.52% of the target price of $14.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.4 at $22.11, with 441,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.79. CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/1/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.79 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is -0.27 at $16.80, with 414,203 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.31 at $38.32, with 337,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.