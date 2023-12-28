News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 28, 2023 : SQQQ, NIO, CAN, TQQQ, BITF, TSLA, BKKT, HUT, PLTR, BABA, ATUS, XPEV

December 28, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 50.49 to 16,957.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,151,721 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $13.11, with 1,987,749 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1197 at $9.22, with 1,718,130 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.65% of the target price of $10.4.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.11 at $3.08, with 1,494,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $52.02, with 1,451,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.09 at $3.42, with 1,115,635 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.57 at $264.01, with 1,099,165 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.56% of the target price of $252.5.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +0.08 at $2.44, with 1,019,646 shares traded. BKKT's current last sale is 180.74% of the target price of $1.35.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is -0.925 at $17.20, with 726,014 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $17.55, with 447,263 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.69% of the target price of $16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.2 at $77.31, with 429,521 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.13 at $3.18, with 292,785 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $3.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.25 at $13.90, with 254,438 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 73.16% of the target price of $19.

