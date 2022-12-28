Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : TSLA, TQQQ, KALA, TSLL, SQQQ, CSX, NIO, CCL, XPEV, PLTR, AMC, BABA

December 28, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.43 to 10,822.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,696,631 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.77 at $111.87, with 8,896,423 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.06 at $16.90, with 3,231,288 shares traded. This represents a 3.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is +2.3315 at $6.25, with 2,369,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KALA is in the "strong buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.23 at $5.46, with 2,050,995 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $55.62, with 1,689,169 shares traded. This represents a 97.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.24, with 1,181,865 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $33.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $10.13, with 572,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.09 at $7.76, with 405,424 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 77.6% of the target price of $10.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.01 at $9.81, with 241,359 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 81.75% of the target price of $12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $6.02, with 240,881 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.04 at $4.07, with 222,311 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.05 at $89.91, with 209,550 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 64.22% of the target price of $140.

