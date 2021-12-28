Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 28, 2021 : SQQQ, SPRB, BBIO, AAPL, TQQQ, NVDA, EDU, CCL, F, T, NIO, PLTR

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.44 to 16,630.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,691,607 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $5.60, with 2,879,438 shares traded. This represents a -1.41% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is +0.48 at $4.69, with 2,055,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPRB is in the "buy range".

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is +0.78 at $12.16, with 1,288,774 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.36 at $180.69, with 750,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.36 at $175.75, with 488,317 shares traded. This represents a 134.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.39 at $313.84, with 460,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.04 at $2.07, with 278,642 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 59.14% of the target price of $3.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.12 at $20.83, with 275,185 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 85.02% of the target price of $24.5.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $20.88, with 257,887 shares traded. F's current last sale is 116% of the target price of $18.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $24.80, with 247,621 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $30.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $30.03, with 227,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.01 at $18.95, with 224,220 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 82.39% of the target price of $23.

