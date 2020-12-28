Pre-Market
AAL

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 28, 2020 : AAL, BABA, FCEL, AAPL, NIO, FUBO, BFT, AHT, IPOC, AZN, SQQQ, MVIS

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.23 to 12,802.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,519,824 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.36 at $16.02, with 1,854,903 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 156.29% of the target price of $10.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.84 at $218.16, with 1,620,628 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 64.16% of the target price of $340.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.88 at $13.18, with 1,280,473 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 175.73% of the target price of $7.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.63 at $133.60, with 1,088,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.61 at $46.38, with 993,881 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.55% of the target price of $33.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -3.78 at $40.40, with 945,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +1.11 at $16.34, with 892,451 shares traded.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.3 at $2.66, with 880,008 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $3.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is +1.78 at $16.68, with 847,183 shares traded.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +1.96 at $50.48, with 646,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.37 at $15.46, with 637,744 shares traded. This represents a -.67% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.42 at $6.97, with 429,320 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL BABA FCEL AAPL NIO FUBO BFT AHT IPOC AZN SQQQ
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular