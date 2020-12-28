Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 28, 2020 : AAL, BABA, FCEL, AAPL, NIO, FUBO, BFT, AHT, IPOC, AZN, SQQQ, MVIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.23 to 12,802.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,519,824 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.36 at $16.02, with 1,854,903 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 156.29% of the target price of $10.25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.84 at $218.16, with 1,620,628 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 64.16% of the target price of $340.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.88 at $13.18, with 1,280,473 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 175.73% of the target price of $7.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.63 at $133.60, with 1,088,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.61 at $46.38, with 993,881 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.55% of the target price of $33.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -3.78 at $40.40, with 945,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +1.11 at $16.34, with 892,451 shares traded.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.3 at $2.66, with 880,008 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $3.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is +1.78 at $16.68, with 847,183 shares traded.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +1.96 at $50.48, with 646,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.37 at $15.46, with 637,744 shares traded. This represents a -.67% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.42 at $6.97, with 429,320 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.