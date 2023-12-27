Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 27, 2023 : CHRS, SQQQ, IOVA, JTAI, NIO, CYTK, TQQQ, PLTR, CCL, BABA, BUR, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.05 to 16,906.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,964,829 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.79 at $2.97, with 4,632,856 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHRS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $13.25, with 3,822,673 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -1.14 at $7.75, with 3,717,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is +0.6802 at $2.28, with 2,139,785 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $9.25, with 2,038,109 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.94% of the target price of $10.4.



Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is +24.04 at $69.75, with 1,428,406 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CYTK is 9.680466; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $51.44, with 1,360,992 shares traded. This represents a 219.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.15 at $17.83, with 348,989 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.44% of the target price of $16.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.19 at $18.42, with 306,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.61 at $76.46, with 257,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is +1.38 at $14.89, with 235,960 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BUR is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $28.54, with 201,595 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.54% of the target price of $35.

