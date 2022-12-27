Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 27, 2022 : APE, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, AMC, TSLL, QQQ, LCID, XPEV, BABA, PBR

December 27, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -23.07 to 10,962.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,030,795 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.35 at $2.08, with 12,440,546 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.15 at $117.00, with 7,413,192 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 41.05% of the target price of $285.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $17.69, with 4,294,486 shares traded. This represents a 8.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.55 at $10.42, with 2,153,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.27 at $53.23, with 2,096,634 shares traded. This represents a 89.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.28 at $4.12, with 1,694,988 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 206% of the target price of $2.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.44 at $5.87, with 1,263,072 shares traded. This represents a -4.55% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.56 at $267.92, with 502,357 shares traded. This represents a 5.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.08 at $6.62, with 499,150 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 36.78% of the target price of $18.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.15 at $9.91, with 475,830 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 82.58% of the target price of $12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.834 at $87.48, with 311,462 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 62.49% of the target price of $140.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.27 at $10.82, with 287,773 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 77.29% of the target price of $14.

