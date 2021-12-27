Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 27, 2021 : INTC, SQQQ, BBIO, QQQ, CUBE, NKLA, T, ZI, DIDI, ING, CCL, BMY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 60.42 to 16,368.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,940,955 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.12 at $51.43, with 2,482,660 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.51% of the target price of $55.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $5.89, with 1,920,998 shares traded. This represents a 3.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is -26.8 at $13.82, with 1,905,745 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBIO is 11.535518; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.92 at $398.84, with 1,744,015 shares traded. This represents a 34.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CubeSmart (CUBE) is -0.8 at $55.00, with 1,714,784 shares traded. CUBE's current last sale is 96.49% of the target price of $57.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.93 at $12.02, with 1,649,966 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 72.85% of the target price of $16.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $24.93, with 1,367,565 shares traded. T's current last sale is 83.1% of the target price of $30.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $65.72, with 1,100,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.0801 at $5.52, with 1,090,335 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.01 at $13.79, with 777,474 shares traded. ING's current last sale is 78.35% of the target price of $17.6.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.58 at $20.62, with 755,452 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.16% of the target price of $24.5.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.16 at $62.21, with 685,927 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.01% of the target price of $71.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.