Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 26, 2023 : NIO, GRCL, SQQQ, TQQQ, CAN, TSLA, MANU, UMC, LI, ZIM, PLTR, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.41 to 16,815.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,972,608 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $8.84, with 2,399,065 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $10.4.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is +3.77 at $9.96, with 2,285,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRCL is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $13.46, with 1,193,686 shares traded. This represents a .98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.33 at $50.68, with 1,037,905 shares traded. This represents a 214.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.01 at $3.16, with 988,457 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.7104 at $254.25, with 697,288 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.69% of the target price of $252.5.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is +0.46 at $20.30, with 667,746 shares traded.MANU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.17 at $8.14, with 616,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UMC is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +2.59 at $35.79, with 542,113 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 66.75% of the target price of $53.615.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is -0.86 at $10.72, with 488,553 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 170.16% of the target price of $6.3.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.039 at $17.45, with 348,655 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.06% of the target price of $16.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $18.92, with 234,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

