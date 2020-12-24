Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 24, 2020 : BABA, XL, INO, AZN, TCOM, FCEL, AAL, BCS, AAPL, PLTR, QS, BFT

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.42 to 12,666.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,611,428 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -25.48 at $230.70, with 3,582,278 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 67.85% of the target price of $340.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is -1.09 at $31.50, with 1,375,261 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.5299 at $11.60, with 1,069,605 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $12.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.2329 at $49.00, with 1,067,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $32.63, with 852,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.14 at $13.28, with 790,460 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.19 at $16.08, with 660,330 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 156.88% of the target price of $10.25.

Barclays PLC (BCS) is +0.1 at $8.30, with 636,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCS is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $131.09, with 593,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3801 at $29.07, with 446,233 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 200.48% of the target price of $14.5.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +4.75 at $115.54, with 386,839 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 412.64% of the target price of $28.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +0.4498 at $15.08, with 361,696 shares traded.

