Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 23, 2022 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, AMC, AMZN, UBER, BCRX, PCAR, HLN, KR, ORCL, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.69 to 11,020.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,880,449 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $17.69, with 5,367,185 shares traded. This represents a 8.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.64 at $126.99, with 2,526,444 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.5 at $53.25, with 1,793,149 shares traded. This represents a 89.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.32 at $4.59, with 1,453,275 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 229.5% of the target price of $2.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.21 at $84.00, with 1,378,624 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.04 at $24.68, with 990,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $11.19, with 934,023 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCRX is 15.469228; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is unchanged at $99.82, with 620,364 shares traded. PCAR's current last sale is 99.82% of the target price of $100.



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.03 at $7.87, with 618,229 shares traded.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.12 at $45.37, with 440,182 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. KR's current last sale is 82.49% of the target price of $55.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.16 at $80.65, with 314,819 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 89.61% of the target price of $90.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.08 at $10.75, with 231,345 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 89.58% of the target price of $12.

