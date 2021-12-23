Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 23, 2021 : ALLK, SEAC, SQQQ, XOM, JD, ORCL, AAPL, EBAY, CCL, TKC, PFE, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.59 to 16,194.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,094,864 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is +1 at $9.55, with 4,904,344 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is +0.08 at $2.04, with 2,790,855 shares traded. SEAC's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $3.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $6.09, with 1,924,330 shares traded.SQQQ has a $0.00000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/23/2021



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.1 at $61.09, with 1,030,765 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 97.74% of the target price of $62.5.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -5.15 at $68.60, with 736,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.44 at $90.30, with 712,773 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. ORCL's current last sale is 97.1% of the target price of $93.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $176.11, with 641,430 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is +0.11 at $64.05, with 580,699 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 83.18% of the target price of $77.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.32 at $21.57, with 469,759 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $24.5.



Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) is +0.56 at $4.26, with 434,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TKC is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.55 at $60.10, with 353,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $29.83, with 340,562 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

