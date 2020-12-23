Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 23, 2020 : LIZI, FCEL, PLTR, AAPL, MVIS, NKLA, AAL, NIO, NRZ, FUBO, QS, PFE
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.29 to 12,731.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,371,950 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +1.06 at $4.68, with 4,980,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.145 at $11.89, with 1,756,359 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 158.53% of the target price of $7.5.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.94 at $28.98, with 1,220,007 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 199.86% of the target price of $14.5.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.57 at $132.45, with 1,171,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.94 at $8.33, with 1,170,244 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -1.23 at $15.60, with 1,112,201 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 44.57% of the target price of $35.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.12 at $15.36, with 1,094,314 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 149.85% of the target price of $10.25.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2302 at $47.81, with 1,080,146 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 144.88% of the target price of $33.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is -0.0298 at $9.90, with 893,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRZ is in the "buy range".
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -6.25 at $55.75, with 793,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -10.17 at $121.50, with 732,476 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.3 at $37.04, with 652,555 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.19% of the target price of $42.
