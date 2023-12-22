News & Insights

Pre-Market
TAL

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2023 : TAL, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, NKE, BILI, NIO, BABA, NTES, TSLL, SHEL, GOTU

December 22, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.24 to 16,788.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,508,985 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -1.58 at $10.98, with 1,884,332 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 109.8% of the target price of $10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.145 at $50.29, with 1,737,498 shares traded. This represents a 212.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $13.57, with 1,594,981 shares traded. This represents a 1.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.1 at $256.60, with 1,104,960 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.62% of the target price of $252.5.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -14.53 at $108.00, with 1,102,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is -1.2 at $10.37, with 1,034,927 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 65.63% of the target price of $15.8.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $8.18, with 931,209 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.65% of the target price of $10.4.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.88 at $74.38, with 860,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is -21.57 at $82.84, with 836,420 shares traded. NTES's current last sale is 60.91% of the target price of $136.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.18 at $15.09, with 748,976 shares traded. This represents a 225.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Shell PLC (SHEL) is +0.55 at $66.20, with 701,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHEL is in the "buy range".

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.24 at $3.42, with 406,704 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 103.64% of the target price of $3.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TAL
TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
NKE
BILI
NIO
BABA
NTES
TSLL
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.