Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2023 : TAL, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, NKE, BILI, NIO, BABA, NTES, TSLL, SHEL, GOTU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.24 to 16,788.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,508,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -1.58 at $10.98, with 1,884,332 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 109.8% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.145 at $50.29, with 1,737,498 shares traded. This represents a 212.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $13.57, with 1,594,981 shares traded. This represents a 1.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.1 at $256.60, with 1,104,960 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.62% of the target price of $252.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -14.53 at $108.00, with 1,102,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is -1.2 at $10.37, with 1,034,927 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 65.63% of the target price of $15.8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $8.18, with 931,209 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.65% of the target price of $10.4.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.88 at $74.38, with 860,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is -21.57 at $82.84, with 836,420 shares traded. NTES's current last sale is 60.91% of the target price of $136.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.18 at $15.09, with 748,976 shares traded. This represents a 225.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Shell PLC (SHEL) is +0.55 at $66.20, with 701,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHEL is in the "buy range".



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.24 at $3.42, with 406,704 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 103.64% of the target price of $3.3.

