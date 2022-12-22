Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/22/2022



Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) is +1.59 at $4.59, with 2,883,179 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ORIC is 20.024086; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6911 at $50.84, with 1,814,593 shares traded.SQQQ has a $0.60433200cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/22/2022



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.39 at $137.96, with 1,235,419 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.13 at $11.17, with 710,634 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 93.08% of the target price of $12.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.07 at $272.38, with 617,787 shares traded. This represents a 7.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CarMax Inc (KMX) is -7.87 at $51.50, with 490,645 shares traded. KMX's current last sale is 64.38% of the target price of $80.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.04 at $3.08, with 452,834 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 62.86% of the target price of $4.9.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $11.64, with 434,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.08 at $3.92, with 396,565 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -2.0777 at $49.11, with 373,670 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Renren Inc. (RENN) is +0.217 at $2.46, with 292,346 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.