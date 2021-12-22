Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2021 : ALLK, SQQQ, IGSB, TSLA, CCL, QQQ, LCID, BABA, NIO, PFE, F, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -45.63 to 15,940.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,415,244 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is -73.58 at $10.81, with 4,166,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $6.42, with 3,968,863 shares traded. This represents a 12.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $53.85, with 1,668,916 shares traded. This represents a .24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +28.07 at $966.60, with 988,416 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 109.84% of the target price of $880.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.06 at $20.60, with 773,261 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 82.4% of the target price of $25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.29 at $387.92, with 550,570 shares traded. This represents a 30.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.2299 at $38.25, with 523,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.753 at $118.23, with 471,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $29.99, with 459,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $59.04, with 284,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.05 at $19.66, with 273,533 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.22% of the target price of $18.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $5.99, with 221,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

