Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2020 : JG, AMTX, CLA, AAPL, VLDR, FIT, AAL, NIO, AZN, PLTR, WMB, FUBO
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.81 to 12,765.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,601,382 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +3.06 at $6.25, with 11,885,005 shares traded.
Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) is +1.46 at $3.82, with 3,878,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMTX is in the "strong buy range".
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) is +4 at $14.08, with 2,957,581 shares traded.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.6298 at $131.86, with 2,837,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is +3.22 at $27.90, with 2,258,997 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VLDR is in the "strong buy range".
Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is -0.47 at $6.77, with 2,063,795 shares traded. FIT's current last sale is 92.11% of the target price of $7.35.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.23 at $16.33, with 1,711,292 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 163.3% of the target price of $10.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.79 at $49.74, with 1,626,348 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 150.73% of the target price of $33.
Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.26 at $49.42, with 1,405,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.99 at $29.50, with 1,306,774 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 203.45% of the target price of $14.5.
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $20.70, with 1,144,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +8.34 at $57.82, with 958,795 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
