Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2023 : SQQQ, ANNX, TQQQ, MSAI, ESPR, SMFG, NIO, CAN, BAC, UBER, PLTR, VALE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 172.54 to 16,726.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,040,225 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $13.78, with 3,152,262 shares traded. This represents a 3.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is +0.98 at $3.86, with 2,646,499 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ANNX is 7.187018; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.92 at $49.46, with 2,145,089 shares traded. This represents a 207.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) is +3.58 at $6.20, with 2,111,449 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.18 at $2.45, with 2,061,361 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 40.83% of the target price of $6.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is +0.0675 at $9.23, with 1,712,511 shares traded. SMFG's current last sale is 91.36% of the target price of $10.1.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $8.16, with 1,500,215 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.46% of the target price of $10.4.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.36 at $2.93, with 1,349,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.22 at $33.20, with 876,236 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 97.65% of the target price of $34.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.54 at $61.22, with 752,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.27 at $17.52, with 639,937 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.5% of the target price of $16.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.37 at $15.55, with 433,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.