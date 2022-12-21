Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2022 : TQQQ, CSX, ADCT, TSLA, SQQQ, CMCSA, QQQ, DASH, NKE, PLTR, NEM, CCL

December 21, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.83 to 11,136.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,986,184 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $18.50, with 4,498,718 shares traded. This represents a 13.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.73, with 3,248,980 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 93.12% of the target price of $33.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is +0.59 at $3.77, with 3,141,820 shares traded. ADCT's current last sale is 31.42% of the target price of $12.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.6 at $140.40, with 2,992,869 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.86 at $51.67, with 2,190,493 shares traded. This represents a 83.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.25 at $34.66, with 1,452,601 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 77.89% of the target price of $44.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.55 at $271.09, with 922,381 shares traded. This represents a 6.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +1 at $52.33, with 843,221 shares traded. DASH's current last sale is 65.41% of the target price of $80.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +11.69 at $114.90, with 594,329 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $6.30, with 571,674 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.15 at $47.77, with 506,521 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 84.16% of the target price of $56.76.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $8.32, with 471,741 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 83.2% of the target price of $10.

