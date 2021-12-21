Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2021 : SQQQ, DADA, AQN, NIO, AAPL, GRTX, MU, TQQQ, F, CCL, PLTR, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 175.12 to 15,802.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,194,643 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $6.59, with 2,638,057 shares traded. This represents a 15.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is +0.45 at $13.70, with 2,002,329 shares traded. DADA's current last sale is 38.06% of the target price of $36.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is +0.11 at $14.11, with 919,452 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $17.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.62 at $28.78, with 759,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.24 at $171.99, with 741,570 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.2499 at $4.04, with 676,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRTX is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +6.93 at $88.96, with 632,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.6 at $150.89, with 611,287 shares traded. This represents a 101.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.26 at $19.68, with 583,005 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.33% of the target price of $18.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.49 at $19.39, with 450,832 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 77.56% of the target price of $25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.29 at $18.25, with 303,829 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 79.35% of the target price of $23.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.26 at $29.96, with 274,533 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 399.47% of the target price of $7.5.

