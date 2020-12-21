Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2020 : AAL, CCL, NIO, SQQQ, AAPL, TSLA, PIC, RIG, BAC, QQQ, NCLH, FCEL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -143.38 to 12,594.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,632,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.81 at $15.70, with 5,200,012 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 157% of the target price of $10.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -1.57 at $19.89, with 3,269,060 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 128.32% of the target price of $15.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.64 at $45.08, with 2,804,979 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.61% of the target price of $33.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.5 at $16.35, with 2,522,695 shares traded. This represents a 1.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.825 at $124.83, with 2,488,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -31.15 at $663.85, with 1,948,825 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +3.18 at $18.50, with 1,496,736 shares traded.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.28 at $2.20, with 1,165,593 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 176% of the target price of $1.25.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.82 at $29.49, with 1,138,799 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 106.27% of the target price of $27.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.2787 at $306.22, with 1,078,210 shares traded. This represents a 85.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.79 at $23.39, with 1,063,925 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 129.94% of the target price of $18.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.34 at $8.96, with 909,075 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 132.74% of the target price of $6.75.

