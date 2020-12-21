Pre-Market
AAL

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2020 : AAL, CCL, NIO, SQQQ, AAPL, TSLA, PIC, RIG, BAC, QQQ, NCLH, FCEL

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -143.38 to 12,594.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,632,591 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.81 at $15.70, with 5,200,012 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 157% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -1.57 at $19.89, with 3,269,060 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 128.32% of the target price of $15.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.64 at $45.08, with 2,804,979 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.61% of the target price of $33.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.5 at $16.35, with 2,522,695 shares traded. This represents a 1.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.825 at $124.83, with 2,488,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -31.15 at $663.85, with 1,948,825 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +3.18 at $18.50, with 1,496,736 shares traded.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.28 at $2.20, with 1,165,593 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 176% of the target price of $1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.82 at $29.49, with 1,138,799 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 106.27% of the target price of $27.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.2787 at $306.22, with 1,078,210 shares traded. This represents a 85.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.79 at $23.39, with 1,063,925 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 129.94% of the target price of $18.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.34 at $8.96, with 909,075 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 132.74% of the target price of $6.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL CCL NIO SQQQ AAPL TSLA PIC RIG BAC QQQ NCLH
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular