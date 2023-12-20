News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2023 : SQQQ, NIO, TQQQ, RIVN, UBS, IQ, TSLA, TLT, UBER, SMFG, PLTR, NOK

December 20, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46.62 to 16,765.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,406,382 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0929 at $13.55, with 2,776,623 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $8.75, with 1,838,401 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.13% of the target price of $10.4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3466 at $50.45, with 1,725,476 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.1494 at $24.20, with 1,118,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

UBS AG (UBS) is -0.25 at $30.46, with 1,021,431 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.09 at $4.61, with 918,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.3431 at $256.88, with 918,337 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.75% of the target price of $250.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.47 at $99.36, with 908,988 shares traded. This represents a 20.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.6201 at $61.50, with 836,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is +0.0223 at $9.26, with 632,110 shares traded. SMFG's current last sale is 91.71% of the target price of $10.1.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.09 at $17.86, with 532,079 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.63% of the target price of $16.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $3.31, with 484,414 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.9% of the target price of $4.195.

