Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, VRNA, CS, LCID, QQQ, NIO, IAG, XPEV, CCL, PLTR

December 20, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -32.1 to 11,052.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,609,635 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.27 at $18.00, with 6,107,907 shares traded. This represents a 10.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.8 at $53.11, with 2,469,429 shares traded. This represents a 88.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.87 at $149.00, with 1,633,533 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is +5.16 at $18.65, with 1,421,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRNA is in the "strong buy range".

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.04 at $2.98, with 694,981 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 60.82% of the target price of $4.9.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.27 at $7.50, with 681,869 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 38.46% of the target price of $19.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.18 at $268.57, with 599,493 shares traded. This represents a 5.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.25 at $10.81, with 566,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) is +0.36 at $2.18, with 441,378 shares traded. IAG's current last sale is 116.58% of the target price of $1.87.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.3 at $9.36, with 418,884 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $12.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.15 at $7.94, with 412,466 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.89 per share, which represents a -172 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $6.34, with 335,921 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
VRNA
CS
LCID
QQQ
NIO
IAG
XPEV
CCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.