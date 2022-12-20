Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, VRNA, CS, LCID, QQQ, NIO, IAG, XPEV, CCL, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -32.1 to 11,052.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,609,635 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.27 at $18.00, with 6,107,907 shares traded. This represents a 10.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.8 at $53.11, with 2,469,429 shares traded. This represents a 88.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.87 at $149.00, with 1,633,533 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is +5.16 at $18.65, with 1,421,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRNA is in the "strong buy range".



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.04 at $2.98, with 694,981 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 60.82% of the target price of $4.9.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.27 at $7.50, with 681,869 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 38.46% of the target price of $19.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.18 at $268.57, with 599,493 shares traded. This represents a 5.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.25 at $10.81, with 566,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Iamgold Corporation (IAG) is +0.36 at $2.18, with 441,378 shares traded. IAG's current last sale is 116.58% of the target price of $1.87.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.3 at $9.36, with 418,884 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $12.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.15 at $7.94, with 412,466 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.89 per share, which represents a -172 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $6.34, with 335,921 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

