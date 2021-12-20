Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2021 : SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, AMC, NIO, TQQQ, F, AEG, WMG, CCL, GRTX, T
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -220.94 to 15,580.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,524,252 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3 at $6.90, with 5,379,010 shares traded. This represents a 21.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.4586 at $378.96, with 1,260,338 shares traded.QQQ has a $1.96564000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/20/2021
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.2 at $167.94, with 1,225,864 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.7801 at $28.34, with 1,204,428 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 377.87% of the target price of $7.5.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.47 at $29.53, with 1,141,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -6.6 at $144.20, with 1,131,501 shares traded. This represents a 92.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.48 at $19.29, with 1,024,240 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.17% of the target price of $18.
Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.08 at $4.54, with 1,020,307 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 94.58% of the target price of $4.8.
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is -1.64 at $38.69, with 973,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMG is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.5 at $17.78, with 882,870 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 71.12% of the target price of $25.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.09 at $3.05, with 830,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRTX is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.32 at $24.10, with 825,872 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.33% of the target price of $30.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2021 : GRTX, GMTX, SQQQ, MSFT, FUTU, NIO, AAPL, VIPS, KMI, BB, AMC, PFE
- Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 13, 2021 : BLU, IMPX, LCID, BTI, AAPL, SQQQ, INTC, CARR, F, FHTX, HOG, PFE
- Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 17, 2021 : SQQQ, ADGI, SPRB, FUTU, TIGR, AAPL, BMY, BABA, MCD, PFE, F, NIO
- PPI +9.6% Year Over Year a New High; Market Sells