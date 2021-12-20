Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2021 : SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, AMC, NIO, TQQQ, F, AEG, WMG, CCL, GRTX, T

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -220.94 to 15,580.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,524,252 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3 at $6.90, with 5,379,010 shares traded. This represents a 21.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.4586 at $378.96, with 1,260,338 shares traded.QQQ has a $1.96564000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/20/2021

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.2 at $167.94, with 1,225,864 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.7801 at $28.34, with 1,204,428 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 377.87% of the target price of $7.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.47 at $29.53, with 1,141,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -6.6 at $144.20, with 1,131,501 shares traded. This represents a 92.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.48 at $19.29, with 1,024,240 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.17% of the target price of $18.

Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.08 at $4.54, with 1,020,307 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 94.58% of the target price of $4.8.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is -1.64 at $38.69, with 973,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMG is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.5 at $17.78, with 882,870 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 71.12% of the target price of $25.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.09 at $3.05, with 830,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRTX is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.32 at $24.10, with 825,872 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.33% of the target price of $30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ QQQ AAPL AMC NIO TQQQ F AEG WMG CCL GRTX
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular