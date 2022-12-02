Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2022 : AVXL, TQQQ, CS, SQQQ, AEG, NIO, TSLA, AMC, FTCH, QQQ, AMZN, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -236.04 to 11,805.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,180,656 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is +5 at $13.87, with 6,233,798 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AVXL is 10.307755; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.14 at $23.55, with 3,092,585 shares traded. This represents a 44.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.21 at $3.30, with 2,048,625 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 63.46% of the target price of $5.2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.25 at $41.50, with 1,765,388 shares traded. This represents a 47.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.04 at $4.89, with 1,282,149 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 94.04% of the target price of $5.2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $12.26, with 1,006,657 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.29 at $195.99, with 792,186 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 63.63% of the target price of $308.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.28 at $8.45, with 688,968 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 422.5% of the target price of $2.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.23 at $5.75, with 679,295 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.59 at $293.13, with 644,376 shares traded. This represents a 15.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.82 at $96.32, with 637,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.28 at $10.25, with 553,085 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 53.95% of the target price of $19.

