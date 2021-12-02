Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2021 : ABUS, RLX, SQQQ, AAPL, GRAB, OMER, QQQ, F, AMC, BA, CCL, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -76.17 to 15,801.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,860,506 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.29 at $4.90, with 6,100,701 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABUS is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.36 at $4.47, with 4,552,480 shares traded.RLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $6.69, with 4,329,155 shares traded. This represents a 17.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -5.13 at $159.64, with 2,821,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $12.69, with 2,410,213 shares traded.



Omeros Corporation (OMER) is +2.33 at $9.15, with 1,896,523 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OMER is 12.678585; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.1099 at $386.01, with 1,598,676 shares traded. This represents a 29.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $19.58, with 1,478,412 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.18% of the target price of $17.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.32 at $28.89, with 1,089,991 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 385.2% of the target price of $7.5.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +10.4092 at $198.60, with 894,835 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.4 at $16.78, with 842,723 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.09 at $19.47, with 744,816 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 84.65% of the target price of $23.

