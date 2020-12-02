Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2020 : NIO, FCEL, BB, PLTR, PFE, LI, WORK, XPEV, MRNA, AAL, TLRY, JBLU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -58.69 to 12,396.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 81,525,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -3.64 at $41.72, with 8,424,208 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.42% of the target price of $33.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -2.06 at $6.99, with 4,913,676 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 310.67% of the target price of $2.25.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.85 at $7.85, with 4,299,029 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -2.64 at $23.03, with 3,993,674 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 158.83% of the target price of $14.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.29 at $40.70, with 3,519,851 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $42.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -2.11 at $32.75, with 2,953,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -0.34 at $43.50, with 2,055,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -2.87 at $49.49, with 1,981,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -6.5 at $134.51, with 1,884,200 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNA is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.01 at $14.26, with 1,473,216 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 142.6% of the target price of $10.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.56 at $8.63, with 1,420,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. TLRY's current last sale is 93.3% of the target price of $9.25.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -1.16 at $14.26, with 1,307,846 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 90.54% of the target price of $15.75.

