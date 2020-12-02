Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2020 : NIO, FCEL, BB, PLTR, PFE, LI, WORK, XPEV, MRNA, AAL, TLRY, JBLU

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -58.69 to 12,396.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 81,525,591 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -3.64 at $41.72, with 8,424,208 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.42% of the target price of $33.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -2.06 at $6.99, with 4,913,676 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 310.67% of the target price of $2.25.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.85 at $7.85, with 4,299,029 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -2.64 at $23.03, with 3,993,674 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 158.83% of the target price of $14.5.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.29 at $40.70, with 3,519,851 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $42.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -2.11 at $32.75, with 2,953,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -0.34 at $43.50, with 2,055,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -2.87 at $49.49, with 1,981,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -6.5 at $134.51, with 1,884,200 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNA is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.01 at $14.26, with 1,473,216 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 142.6% of the target price of $10.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.56 at $8.63, with 1,420,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. TLRY's current last sale is 93.3% of the target price of $9.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -1.16 at $14.26, with 1,307,846 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 90.54% of the target price of $15.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO FCEL BB PLTR PFE LI WORK XPEV MRNA AAL TLRY JBL

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular