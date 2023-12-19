Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 19, 2023 : BMY, SQQQ, NIO, UBS, TQQQ, UBER, NVDA, AAPL, GOTU, CAN, TSLA, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.13 to 16,739.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,708,820 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.13 at $51.47, with 2,493,019 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.78% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $13.86, with 2,371,263 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $8.51, with 2,030,567 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.83% of the target price of $10.4.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.9 at $30.10, with 1,688,120 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 118.13% of the target price of $25.48.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $50.56, with 1,511,601 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.0505 at $61.78, with 1,237,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.67 at $494.10, with 1,110,574 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.86 at $196.75, with 1,018,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.23 at $3.50, with 827,804 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 152.17% of the target price of $2.3.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.19 at $2.39, with 816,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.82 at $252.90, with 758,351 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.16% of the target price of $250.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.14 at $17.98, with 635,719 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.38% of the target price of $16.

